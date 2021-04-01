Major rethink needed at Safa after Ntseki sacking - ex-Chiefs coach Farouk Khan

Molefi Ntseki became the fifth Bafana coach to lose his job in the past 10 years, with questions now being asked about the administration at the organistaion.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Farouk Khan said that a major rethink was needed at the South African Football Association (Safa) after the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Wednesday.

Ntseki was let go after just nine games in charge, following the team's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Appoint a highly-experienced coach, someone that has been involved in international football," Khan said, adding that this was a must when appointing a new head coach of the national team.

Khan added that a long-term plan needs to put in place to ensure future success.

"We should have a ten-year plan, look at the entire youth structure."

Safa will meet next week to decide on a way forward.

