Lesufi saddened by deaths of two pupils in Gauteng

One incident took place at the Sekanontoane Secondary School in Soweto, where an 18-year-old learner passed away on Tuesday after suddenly battling to breathe.

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday said he was saddened by the recent deaths of two learners in the province.

One incident took place at the Sekanontoane Secondary School in Soweto, where an 18-year-old learner passed away on Tuesday after suddenly battling to breathe.

She was rushed to a nearby clinic where she was transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital for further medical care and later passed away.

The second incident occurred in Hammanskraal, where a 17-year-old learner from the Dominican School for the Deaf took his own life on Wednesday after an alleged lovers quarrel.

His body was discovered by fellow learners in the school's junior hostel.

“The psycho-social unit team has been dispersed to both schools to provide the necessary counselling and support for all those who might have been affected by these sad incidents. We will want to extend the sympathy to all that would have been affected,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.