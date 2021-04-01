Law firm probing Mamelodi quarry drownings to determine course of legal action

Action South Africa leader Herman Mashaba has appointed a law firm on behalf of the families to pursue legal action.

JOHANNESBURG - A law firm representing the families of two Mamelodi boys who drowned in a quarry said that an investigation to determine who should be held responsible for the tragedy and face criminal charges was continuing.

The boys, aged four and seven, were swimming in the unfenced road construction site over a month ago.

Action South Africa leader, Herman Mashaba, has since appointed a law firm on behalf of the families to pursue legal action.

Last week, the families made submissions to investigators appointed by the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department to probe the matter.

“We are busy with our own investigation into the matter in order to establish what exactly happened in the circumstances and to decide what legal action to take,” said Wendel Bloem, the attorney representing the families.

