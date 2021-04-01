KZN cops investigate after suspect killed trying to attack farmer

Police are searching for the second suspect.

DURBAN -KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest after one of two suspects was killed while trying to attack a farmer in Bishopstown, just outside Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Agriculture authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have condemned the attack, saying it negatively impacted efforts to bring about social cohesion within farming communities.



KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said she was concerned about farm attacks because they threatened food security.

“This, unfortunately, happened after the MEC instructed her department to convene a social cohesion workshop in May, which is going to deal with such incidents," MEC's spokesperson Vusi Zuma said.

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance's Martin Meyer said farm attacks would continue to happen until policing in rural areas was improved.

“The DA calls on SAPS to urgently act on this matter, investigate this police station because at the end of the day, SAPS' lack of action is putting our communities, our farmworkers, our rural communities and our farmers at risk.”

Meyer said they were planning their own multi-stakeholder conference aimed at finding solutions to crime in rural areas.

