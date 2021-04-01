Ismael Semenya to lead probe into racism claims against Eskom's De Ruyter

The utility's board of directors decided to set up an independent inquiry to establish the veracity of claims of racism and abuse against the CEO by Eskom's chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that Advocate Ismael Semenya will be leading the inquiry into claims of racism against the SOE's chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the board said that Advocate Semenya would issue his written findings and recommendations as soon as possible.

It said that Semenya was free to request Eskom documents and consult with any witnesses who might help him with his investigation.

The board also called on all employees to co-operate fully with the probe.

