Hijackers gun down JMPD officer, steal his uniform

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer Neo Sepuru's hijacked vehicle was set alight and police later found it abandoned in Jabulani.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg police officer has been killed during a hijacking in Soweto with the suspects making off with his uniform and shoes.

On Wednesday night, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer Neo Sepuru was driving his private vehicle home, when he was shot twice from behind in Dube.

His hijacked vehicle was set alight and police later found it abandoned in Jabulani.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that a vehicle tracker managed to pick up the vehicle’s signal at Jabulani Hostel.

