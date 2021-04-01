Encouraging progress: Sars collects an additional R138 billion in revenue

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has Thursday afternoon announced the preliminary outcome of the revenue collected from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter has Thursday afternoon announced the preliminary outcome of the revenue collected from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

There was an additional R138 billion collected.

Kieswetter said when he gave the same briefing a year ago, things were uncertain and it had become very tricky predicting economic growth.

He said the finance minister in his February 2020 Budget speech set a revenue target of R1.25 trillion, but that had to be adjusted because of the pandemic.

Kieswetter said the improving economy meant the target had to be adjusted again.

“We have reduced the October revenue estimate while under recovery from R312.8 billion as expressed in the minister’s Budget statement to R175.2 billion. This means that Sars reports an additional R138 billion as a result of the slightly improved economy."

He said industries like mining performed better than expected.

“Companies in the mining and financial services sectors performed better than expected as well as the pent-up trade demand from the first half of the year were caught up in the second half of the year”.

Kieswetter said it was too early to declare victory, but it was encouraged by the progress.

