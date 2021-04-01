EC man (37) arrested after teen he was in relationship with found dead

He's believed to have fled after the 15-year-old girl's body was dug up in the Qawukeni locality, outside King William's Town.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of a teenage girl near Qonce.

Police said the suspect was apprehended on Thursday night. The man was believed to have been in a relationship with the minor.

The victim was last seen alive over the weekend.

