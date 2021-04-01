EC Health MEC must take disciplinary steps over illegal scooter ambulances - PP

Provincial Health Department officials came under fire for the R10 million contract involving the procurement of 100 scooters to transport patients from rural areas to healthcare facilities in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's office has found the procurement of the so-called "scooter ambulances" in the Eastern Cape was illegal.

An investigation into the matter was launched in July 2020.

Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, recommended that disciplinary steps be taken against the officials involved within 90 days.

“The MEC for Health must oversee to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken in respect to disciplinary action, in terms of Section 38 H of the PFMA in the suitable policies of the department,” she said.

