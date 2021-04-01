CT police and law enforcement grilled over plans to tackle gang violence

Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Community Safety chairperson, Reagen Allen, was among those questioning whether police and in particular the anti-gang unit were doing enough to combat gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - Police and municipal law enforcement have been asked to explain how they were tackling gang violence in Cape Town.

Senior officials on Wednesday briefed the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Community Safety.

There's growing concern over the impact of gang warfare on communities after 10 people were killed in Mfuleni, while five people - including a four-year-old - were wounded in Hanover Park in recent weeks.

Committee chairperson, Reagen Allen, was among those questioning whether police and in particular the anti-gang unit were doing enough to combat gang violence.

"We are acutely aware, members, that the issue regarding gangs are destroying the fabric of our society."

Commander of the unit, André Lincoln, said that their 191 members were utilised in focused operations at various police stations on a weekly basis.

"What we do, is we have project investigations of which there are specific targets identified. Our investigations then focus on those specific targets."

Municipal law enforcement director, Robbie Roberts, said that officers attached to the dedicated Law Enforcement Advancement Plan were currently deployed in Hanover Park, Delft, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Khayelitsha.

"We are finalising training programmes and we'll start with our deployment of the next 250 LEAP from the 1st of April to the next priority stations in Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu, Mfuleni."

