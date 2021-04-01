Change of plans: Dlamini-Zuma says you can transport alcohol on Easter holidays

'The short answer is that yes, people can transport their own alcohol even between provinces,' said Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali late on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma appears to have made a U-turn regarding the transportation of alcohol.

She said earlier on Thursday that members of the public were not allowed to transport alcohol over the long weekend.

However, National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane has since responded, saying the liquor regulations do not say anything regarding the transportation of alcohol.

Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali then came onto 702 later on Thursday to clarify.

“The short answer is that yes, people can transport their own alcohol even between provinces. What is prohibited during the four days of the Easter weekend is the off-site sale of alcohol, so the bottle stores will not be opened but there are restaurants and taverns that will be opened.”

Mtshali said Dlamini-Zuma emphasised that people had until midnight to buy alcohol. He said there was no risk that alcohol would be confiscated.

Ntimane said he spoke to the police and they said the minister was wrong.

"The regulations as they are do not say anything about alcohol transportation. As far as we are aware, there is nothing that is stopping anyone from carrying liquor."

