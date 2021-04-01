Businessman accused of killing KZN teen shot dead in his car

Reaction Unit South Africa said 28-year-old Mlungisi Thabethe was driving towards the Hambanathi township near Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal when he was ambushed in a hail of bullets by unknown suspects on Thursday morning.

DURBAN - A murder-accused Durban businessman has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Reaction Unit SA says Thabethe was traveling from Gandhis Hill towards Hambanathi township in Tongaat when occupants of a white Toyota Quest opened fire on his silver VW Polo with high caliber weapons. @NkoRaphael EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2021

Thabethe was linked to the taxi industry. He was also the main accused in the murder of 16-year-old Andile Mbuthu, who was beaten to death in April last year.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa said they were called to the scene shortly after Thabethe's killing.

Paramedics and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, medics found the driver slumped over his seat outside a temple. Paramedics declared him deceased a short while later.”

Balram said according to eyewitnesses, the suspects were travelling in a Toyota Corolla Quest and fled towards Ndwedwe after shooting Thabethe.

Police officers confronted the suspects, resulting in a shootout where one police officer was injured and taken to hospital.

The motive for the murder has not yet been established but investigations are ongoing.

