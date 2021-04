Artists protest over mismanaged R300m COVID-19 relief funds

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | A group of artists staged a sit-in at the National Arts Council in Newtown. They said that many of them had not received their money and were left struggling. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa admitted that the budget was mismanaged by the NAC, saying that he has instructed the department to investigate.