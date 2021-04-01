58 more COVID-19 fatalities push SA death toll to 52,846

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1.4 million people having recuperated.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 52,846.

The Health Department said that 1,422 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, with the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to 1.5 million.

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1.4 million people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, almost 267,000 healthcare workers have gotten the jab so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 548 157. Today, 58 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 52 846 deaths.Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 474 319, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/npqTo4Vbbj Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 31, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.