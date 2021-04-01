20°C / 22°C
58 more COVID-19 fatalities push SA death toll to 52,846

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1.4 million people having recuperated.

Open graves at a cemetery in Hebron, north of Pretoria, South Africa, ahead of the funeral of a person who died from COVID-19 complications. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the country's death toll to 52,846.

The Health Department said that 1,422 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, with the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to 1.5 million.

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1.4 million people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, almost 267,000 healthcare workers have gotten the jab so far.

