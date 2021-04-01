2 adults killed in Highgate house fire

Firefighters arrived to find the entire Wendy house alight and the fire spreading to the other house.

CAPE TOWN - Four children managed to escape from a house fire that claimed the lives of two adults in Highgate near Silversands in the Western Cape on Thursday.



It's not yet known what caused the blaze.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said: “When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the informal structure well alight and the fire spreading to the neighbouring property.”

