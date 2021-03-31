Winde: Current state of WC's public transport preventing economy from growing

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that a single transport authority was needed.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the current state of public transport in the Western Cape was preventing the economy from growing.

Winde said that a single transport authority was needed.

"Our taxi system, our bus system, different forms of subsidy, we have almost competing public transport, it's almost as if the taxis compete with the buses and the trains."

READ: Golden Arrow looking at panic buttons, drop safes to address bus robberies

He said that local municipalities should manage the rail network in the province.

"Specifically if we start with trains, it should be the City of Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Drakenstein, along with the province, how do we create a transport authority that says how the trains operate and how do they interact with buses and taxis."

READ MORE: Gugulethu SAPS still searching for suspects linked to deaths of 3 taxi drivers

Earlier on Wednesday, The chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s board said that the central line would be fully operational by the end of the year.

"We want by the end of this year the major line to be up and running. We're getting into the fixing of it, we now have a limited service from Cape Town to Langa, And then from Langa going down to the squatting - there's about 8,000 people squatting on the line," Leonard Ramatlakane said.

ALSO READ: Vandalism, land invasions major obstacles to restoring CT's central rail line

He said that it was critical to get trains running again on the line.

Apart from relentless vandalism and theft, a section of the tracks is being occupied by informal settlers.

Thousands of people used to travel on the route every day before it had to be shut down.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.