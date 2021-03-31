Wife of murdered Pofadder Hotel owner due in court for alleged role in killing

She's the fourth accused in her husband's murder.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of Pofadder Hotel owner Leon Brits will appear in court on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in his murder.

Brits' body was found with several stab wounds, floating in the swimming pool at one of their properties last October.

Several valuables such as firearms, a cell phone, Kruger rands, polished diamonds and cash were allegedly taken from the premises.

The police's Sergio Kock: "The SAPS Provincial Organised Crime Detectives under the command of Brigadier Dick De Waal, with the assistance of various other stakeholders, arrested the 30-year-old wife of the late Leon Brits. The arrest was effected on Monday at their house in Kakamas."

Jacques van Vuuren was sentenced to an effective 20 years in the Kimberley High Court last week after he entered into a plea bargain with the State for his role in Brits' killing.

Two other men will make another court appearance in the Pofadder Magistrates Court in May.

