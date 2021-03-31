WC traffic authorities gear up for Easter long weekend

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has on Wednesday launched the Easter traffic safety plan in Brackenfell.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic Authorities in the Western Cape are gearing up for a busy long weekend.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Wednesday launched the Easter traffic safety plan in Brackenfell.

It's aimed at preventing crashes and infringements and will be implemented again over the Freedom Day and Worker's Day long weekends.



Madikizela said that they were continuously looking at ways to revise current methods and approaches to road safety.

He said they would be focusing on offenders who repeatedly broke the law.

As part of the first phase, he said that they had been able to upload records of habitual offenders where vehicles that had 10 or more infringements recorded over the last six months would appear.

Traffic officers would be alerted whenever these offenders were sighted via handheld devices.

Madikizela said that the tool would help to promote education and awareness, while tactfully equipping officers to enforce effectively.

Were at the Easter Road Safety Launch this morning. Minister Madikizela encourages road users to obey the rules of the road, and Covid-19 regulations this Easter. pic.twitter.com/enSbQDhKWq TransportPublicWorks (@WCGovTPW) March 31, 2021

Provincial Traffics Vigie Chetty says her team will be out in full force in the WC this Easter. pic.twitter.com/iPhUuq0i1e TransportPublicWorks (@WCGovTPW) March 31, 2021

Technology will play an important part in the Easter Road Safety campaign. pic.twitter.com/cBFQdxuShB TransportPublicWorks (@WCGovTPW) March 31, 2021

