WC traffic authorities gear up for Easter long weekend

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has on Wednesday launched the Easter traffic safety plan in Brackenfell.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela launches the province's Easter traffic safety plan in Brackenfell, Cape Town on 31 March 2021. Picture: @WCGovTPW/ Twitter
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Traffic Authorities in the Western Cape are gearing up for a busy long weekend.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Wednesday launched the Easter traffic safety plan in Brackenfell.

It's aimed at preventing crashes and infringements and will be implemented again over the Freedom Day and Worker's Day long weekends.

Madikizela said that they were continuously looking at ways to revise current methods and approaches to road safety.

He said they would be focusing on offenders who repeatedly broke the law.

As part of the first phase, he said that they had been able to upload records of habitual offenders where vehicles that had 10 or more infringements recorded over the last six months would appear.

Traffic officers would be alerted whenever these offenders were sighted via handheld devices.

Madikizela said that the tool would help to promote education and awareness, while tactfully equipping officers to enforce effectively.

