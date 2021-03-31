WC police ‘responding aggressively’ to gang violence

Senior officials briefed the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Community Safety.

CAPE TOWN - Police on Wednesday said they were responding aggressively to flare-ups of gang violence in Cape Town.

A surge in gang warfare has resulted in numerous killings, including 10 people in Mfuleni over the weekend and the wounding of five people including a four-year-old in Hanover Park last week.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said more officers were patrolling areas where gang violence had flared up.

This includes identified hotspots in Mfuleni: “We are deploying officers and responding aggressively to those incidents without forgetting the other stations that are actually problematic. We’ve got an anti-gang strategy that was approved nationally and the provincial one.”

Commander of the Anti-Gang Unit André Lincoln said they were also implementing those strategies in various areas including Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain and Ocean View.

“It will be the intelligence approach, the visible policing approach, the proactive and combat approach, the detection approach and community mobilisation.”

The Anti-Gang Unit was established in November 2018.

