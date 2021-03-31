Veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom gives SA the feels in final news bulletin

Veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom graced our screens to give us the 7pm news in isiXhosa for the last time.

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday night marked the end of an era.

She retired after a remarkable career at the South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) which spanned almost four decades.

A farewell fit for a queen.

We are blessed to have lived in a time of giants #NoxoloGrootboomDay #NoxoloGrootboom #History pic.twitter.com/lNelOMQYIh Sbongakonke Mbatha (@Sbongah_M) March 30, 2021

Akhumzi was probably the biggest #NoxoloGrootboom fan. When he passed away in 2018, we asked his mom for permission to ask Mam Noxolo to read his obituary at his funeral. I called her up, having never met or spoken to her before. I was soooo moved by her humility and humanity. Bonga Percy Vilakazi (@BongaPercy) March 30, 2021

Dear SABC, my employer. Name one of the studios after #NoxoloGrootboom so that generations of young people who walk through that door may never forget her.



Mr @PresidencyZA, Cyril Ramaphosa there is nobody in journalism today who deserves a National Order more than mama pic.twitter.com/vETRQrgy2x Chriselda Babes We Ndaba Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 30, 2021

Grootboom won the hearts of millions of South Africans over the years through her contribution to the preservation and development of IsiXhosa.

She also covered some of the biggest stories in South African history, including Chris Hani's assassination and the funerals of the late Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa even postponed his address for half an hour on Tuesday night to give South Africans the opportunity to watch Grootboom present her last TV bulletin.

