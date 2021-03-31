Unsung heroes of COVID-19: NGOs extend helping hand to struggling S. Africans

NGOs do most of their work quietly and behind the scenes, feeding people who have little and clothing others who need a helping hand. A year after COVID-19, we thank them.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 upended lives across the globe since last year and it is the work of medical professionals, scientists and governments that was recognised in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

But there are also other groups of unsung heroes who continue to work tirelessly in an effort to help people - non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Millions of lives have been lost in the country and around the world due to the pandemic. Frontline care workers, governments and other entities are still relying on the work of communities for more help. This is where dozens of NGOs have stepped in to alleviate the pressure.

Nigel Jones heads up the Guardians of the National Treasure in the surburb of Retreat in Cape Town. Last year, two days before the lockdown was implemented, he quit his three-decade career in construction to launch a feeding scheme. For him, it was a calling. He wanted to extend a helping hand.

Nigel Jones cooking food for people he supports. Picture: Supplied

“I know what it is to be hungry. I know that struggle, and I always say when I go out in the community and I see these things, it pains me. I decided I want to make a difference in the community,” he told Eyewitness News.

More than a year later, over 100 volunteers work for his organisation, feeding up to 60,000 people a month in areas such as Cafda, Lavender Hill and Delft.

Jones also started three vegetable gardens that are maintained by reformed gangsters, while he provides chess lessons to young people. Sanitary packs, clothing and school shoes are also distributed.

“There’s a huge, huge need, especially in the informal settlements where we take the clothing and these sanitary pads,” he said.

The organisation planned to expand its reach and help even more people.

Chess has become a great pastime for children Nigel Jones assists. Picture: Supplied

GIFT OF THE GIVERS

Well-known humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers is Africa’s largest disaster relief agency – with its work spanning more than 30 years in over 40 countries around the world. In the past year, the organisation was involved in many projects here at home, including upgrading several hospitals, donating much-needed equipment, food hampers and creating jobs for nurses and paramedics.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman knew that something needed to be done urgently and that saving lives was a priority when disaster management laws were enforced last year March.

“At that point, as we were monitoring the country, we realised that the first and most important thing was to increase [COVID-19] testing. And the problem with testing in the private sector was that it was too expensive.”

Launching 10 testing sites, three mobile sites and dropping COVID-19 test prices considerably was his first priority. Gift of the Givers also came to the aid of 120 medical facilities. It constructed a R10-million COVID-19 ward in Mitchells Plain, distributed 1,500 non-contact thermometers, 2,400 oxygen machines and 320,000 food hampers, among many other things.

“Staff were exhausted. They didn’t have enough supplies. They didn’t have enough equipment. So many of them were in quarantine. So many of them died but they had the will, the courage and the determination to say 'yes, we will do it.'”

During a time when millions of jobs were at stake, lives were lost and a fragile health system was not coping, the NGO knew its help would be needed more than ever before.

“Even the rich governments in the world didn’t know what was happening. In Europe and America… first world governments, unlimited resources, world-class hospitals with all the staff and capabilities couldn’t cope. What did you expect from South Africa that had a health system in great difficulty already?”

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers' work was far from done as three more hospitals were expected to be refurbished in the coming weeks.

“Our job is about helping people, and we get involved as best we can, as fast as we can, because at the end of the day you can’t let bureaucracy, red tape, policy hold you back because every minute you’re going to lose a life,” he said.

