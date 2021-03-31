Traffic officials focus on saving pedestrian lives during Easter holidays

Officers have been deployed across the country as part of the Easter law enforcement operations.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - Traffic officials say one of their main objectives during this Easter long weekend would be to reduce the number of pedestrians killed on the country's roads.

Officers have been deployed across the country as part of the Easter law enforcement operations.

Massive operations have been staged on major routes from Wednesday in anticipation of an increase in traffic volumes.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane said officials would not tolerate drunken driving, speeding and lawlessness on the roads.

“We know that over the Easter period, more than 48% of people who died on the roads are pedestrians, so we want to focus on their safety.”

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, government authorities there say they planne to increase law enforcement visibility ahead of Easter.

Premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday said they wanted to ensure total compliance to COVID-19 regulations as well as reduce crime and accidents on the roads.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Peggy Nkonyeni has appealed to all road users to exercise responsibility during the Easter period.

She said lawlessness would not be tolerated.

“We are pleading with our people to ensure that they are adhering to the speed limits. We will be checking the roadworthiness of the vehicles, the validity of their licenses and we’ve ensure that there’s a multi-disciplinary team across the province.”

Nkonyeni said they had already started with multi-disciplinary roadblocks for the Easter period and planned to increase them as the number of commuters increased on the roads.

#EasterRoads The WC Transport Dept has today launched its Easter Roads Safety Campaign in Brackenfell. WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says these plans come into effect on 1 April-6April 2021 and then again on 23 April- 3May 2021.SF pic.twitter.com/wkreTEWhXR EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.