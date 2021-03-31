Third unit achieves commercial operation status at Kusile, says Eskom

The utility said this brings to three the number of units that have achieved commercial operation status at the project.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said that another unit had come online at its Kusile power station.

The utility said that this brought to three the number of units that had achieved commercial operation status at the project.

This latest development should add thousands of megawatts to the grid at a time when Eskom has been battling to supply reliable electricity in South Africa.

