SCA declares 2018 ANC FS conference unlawful & unconstitutional

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has declared the African National Congress (ANC) Free State provincial conference in 2018 as unlawful and unconstitutional.

The SCA handed down judgment on Wednesday morning; the matter was previously struck off the roll.

Disgruntled members had challenged the validity and lawfulness of the conference, which saw Sam Mashinini replacing Ace Magashule as provincial chairperson.

ANC veteran and member of the Free State anti-corruption lobby Ike More said they felt vindicated.

“We’re encouraged by the decision of the court. It really vindicates us as that collective of the ANC that is against corruption and violation of the Constitutions and the regulations of the ANC.”

