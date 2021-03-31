Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon, which will feature 24 nations.

At a briefing at Safa House in Nasrec, CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, confirmed that the sacking came after an NEC meeting on Tuesday night.

The coach, however, has not been formally informed of his sacking as the NEC will meet after the Easter break to discuss "administrative issues" around his sacking.

At the briefing, head of Safa’s technical committee, Jack Maluleka confirmed that some of their 12 requirements for hiring a coach include: coaching qualifications, international coaching experience, a proven track record, and understanding Safa's record.

The association will meet early next week to discuss a way forward for the men’s national team, with 2022 World Cup qualifiers taking place later this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.