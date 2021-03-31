SABC retrenchments brings newsreader to tears on air

Desiree Chauke was in the middle of reading her bulletin when she broke down.

JOHANESBURG – “It’s the last day of service for more than 600 SABC employees.” That’s what brought SABC newsreader Desiree Chauke to tears on Wednesday as she read the story about the public broadcaster’s concluded retrenchments.

Over 600 employees at the SABC were retrenched after the board announced last year that it would undergo a retrenchment process to try and trim its R2.4 billion annual salary bill of 3,167 employees.

“… It [SABC] will transition to a new structure from the 1st of April… I apologise I’m not able to finish that, can I ask my producers to take a break.”

Meanwhile, the hashtag #SABCRetrenchments started trending on Twitter as it would be the over 600 workers’ last day at the public broadcaster.

What wouldve been my last day of maternity leave marks the last day of my journalism career. I had more highs than lows. I loved my job, told horrific & stories that changed peoples lives, met really wonderful people who supported me. Ngiyabonga kakhulu #SABCRetrenchments Thabile Stella Mbhele (@ThabileStella) March 31, 2021

the SABC played such a huge role in my career, its so painful to witness all this! My thoughts go out to all the staff & families impacted by the #SABCRetrenchments Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) March 31, 2021

If youre still employed, count yourself blessed

Just imagine 621 people losing jobs during these hard times.

You should be grateful#SABCRetrenchments pic.twitter.com/xMMoOU1yr7 Ntokozo Masuku (@visse_ss) March 31, 2021

Understandably, a larger part of my job entails interacting on a regularly basis with journalists and content producers from various media houses, including the SABC. My heart bleeds for those who have been affected by #SABCRetrenchment. Its nothing short of heartbreaking Dumile Mlambo (@dumile_mlambo) March 31, 2021

If your business is over-resourced with humans, a retrenchment process is a necessary evil. This is why SOEs are in disrepute- they are not run like businesses. #SABCretrenchment #badbusiness #ANC Lisa Illingworth (@Lisa_Journo) September 15, 2018

