SABC retrenchments brings newsreader to tears on air

Desiree Chauke was in the middle of reading her bulletin when she broke down.

FILE: SABC news anchor Desiree Chauke. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.
8 minutes ago

JOHANESBURG – “It’s the last day of service for more than 600 SABC employees.” That’s what brought SABC newsreader Desiree Chauke to tears on Wednesday as she read the story about the public broadcaster’s concluded retrenchments.

Over 600 employees at the SABC were retrenched after the board announced last year that it would undergo a retrenchment process to try and trim its R2.4 billion annual salary bill of 3,167 employees.

Chauke was in the middle of reading her bulletin when she broke down.

“… It [SABC] will transition to a new structure from the 1st of April… I apologise I’m not able to finish that, can I ask my producers to take a break.”

Meanwhile, the hashtag #SABCRetrenchments started trending on Twitter as it would be the over 600 workers’ last day at the public broadcaster.

