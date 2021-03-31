Ramaphosa: Govt to review restrictions on public gatherings in 2 weeks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again tightened regulations specifically around liquor sales for the Easter holidays.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again tightened regulations specifically around liquor sales for the Easter holidays.

From this coming Friday until next Monday, off-site alcohol sales will be banned.

Faith-based organisations are relieved that mass gatherings for Easter haven't been prohibited.

Religious gatherings will, however, be restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Ramaphosa said that an assessment on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent to which people were complying with health protocols would be done after 15 days.

“Following this consultation, it has been determined that religious gatherings over this period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.”

Regarding gatherings, he said if the venue was too small to safely accommodate people, no more than 50% of its capacity may be used.

A maximum of 100 people may attend funerals, which was limited to two hours.

Ramaphosa said that alcohol's role in fuelling reckless behaviour was taken into account when restrictions were considered for the Easter weekend.

“However, given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”

Onsite sales of alcohol will be permitted, in line with licencing conditions.

