Ramaphosa assures SA enough COVID-19 vaccines will be available for May rollout

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the nation that government would make COVID-19 vaccines available in the shortest possible time.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday night on the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He confirmed that 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had already been secured and he said that a further 20 million of these single-dose shots would be making their way to South Africa soon.

Ramaphosa said that more than 250,000 healthcare workers had already received their COVID-19 jabs as part of phase one of the country's vaccination rollout.

Ramaphosa said that government was also finalising the acquisition of 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This supply of vaccines will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million South Africans or people.”

The president said that they were also in talks with manufacturers of other COVID-19 vaccines.

"…Such as Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V. Some of these manufacturers are in the final stages of the approval process for use of the vaccines in South Africa."

Ramaphosa has stressed that sufficient vaccine supplies would be available to start phase two of the rollout scheduled to begin in May.



