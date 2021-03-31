National Assembly wants 16 EFF MPs suspended for disrupting Gordhan’s Budget

The 16 were charged after storming Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the podium when he was delivering his Budget vote in July 2019.

CAPE TOWN — The National Assembly wants 16 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament MPs who disrupted a sitting to be suspended and docked a month’s salary.

The powers and privileges committee had found them guilty of contempt of Parliament, and it met on Wednesday to decide on sanctions.

The 16 were charged after storming Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the podium when he was delivering his Budget vote in July 2019.

The committee had come to an earlier conclusion that all the EFF MPs be found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

It also wants two EFF MPs to be sanctioned for a 2014 incident that was never carried out.

Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, the initiator in the hearing, said the EFF MPs failed to show any remorse and were liable to any of the seven listed penalties.

“I submit there are sufficient penalties relating to these members set out in Section 12, file F of the act, which is a fine not exceeding the equivalent of one month salary and allowance is payable to each one of these members by virtue of the numeration Office of the Public Bearers Act of 1998”.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has rejected the findings.

The party members have failed to make any representations of their sanctions.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.