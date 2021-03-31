MPs accuse Health Dept of shifting targets with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Siviwe Gwarube said that the rollout was almost non-existent, adding that days could go by with not a single health worker getting the jab.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department has been accused of shifting the goal posts with the country's vaccine rollout, with some MPs calling the programme a “disaster”.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and department officials appeared before Parliament's Health committee, where they gave an update on the inoculation plan.

Mkhize said that all adults should be vaccinated in the next year.

The minister gave the Health committee his regular fortnightly briefing about the country’s fight against COVID-19.

But MPs weren't impressed with government's vaccine plan.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Siviwe Gwarube said that the rollout was almost non-existent, adding that days could go by with not a single health worker getting the jab.

"Why is that we've been seeing vaccinations range from between zero to 6,000 a day."

Philip van Staden of the Freedom Front Plus said that the department kept changing its targets.

"With all due respect minister, let's be honest with each other and with the citizens of this country by acknowledging that the vaccination programme is heading for what seems like a bit of a disaster."

Mkhize said that his department planned to complete phase one of the programme by the end of April.

