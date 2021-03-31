Mbizana Municipality in EC officially renamed after Winnie-Madikizela Mandela

The municipality falls under the Alfred Nzo District and encompasses some of South Africa’s popular tourist attractions including the Wild Coast and the Umtavuna Nature Reserve.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mbizana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been officially renamed after late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

READ: Port Elizabeth officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change

The municipality falls under the Alfred Nzo District and encompasses some of South Africa’s popular tourist attractions, including the Wild Coast and the Umtavuna Nature Reserve.

ALSO READ: CoJ wants input on renaming William Nicol Drive after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to deliver the keynote address in the area shortly.

In a statement, her department said that the renaming of the municipality was an important step towards ensuring that it serves communities with care.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.