March for Hope: Over 100 people march to Parly over GBV, crime

People came from across the province to march against gender-based violence, crime and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - More than 100 people representing faith-based organisations have marched from the Castle of Good Hope to Parliament on Wednesday.

People came from across the province to march against gender-based violence, crime and corruption.

The March of Hope representatives say government needed to work with the church and faith bases organisations to stop these atrocities.

“I truly believe that our government will listen to what God says because I truly believe that the fear of God is going to be in our city today and I believe that our Parliament just has to listen,” said one the marchers.

Another added that: “There’s so much that we can against but we’re for hope and we believe that this is a great city.”

#MarchOfHope More than 100 people have came to the March today. GLS pic.twitter.com/iELiLH0SKq EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.