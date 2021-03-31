Malema: ANC booting Magashule out via Zoom was a bad move

The ANC's national executive committee decided this week that Ace Magashule and other members facing criminal charges should vacate their offices within 30 days.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has weighed in on the ruling party's decision that its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, must step aside or face suspension.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee decided this week that Magashule and other members facing criminal charges should vacate their offices within 30 days.

Magashule is facing corruption charges stemming from his tenure as Free State premier.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that booting Magashule out via Zoom was a bad move.

“That position is not a position where you wake up and attack, that is the belly of the party. So, you are attacking the party from the belly and you will collapse it. But it works well for us as the EFF.”

Malema said that such a move should be carried out through the ANC's national general council or a special conference.

"You take a resolution to release the secretary-general, so you must move along with your structures and not with a tiny small group of elite."

