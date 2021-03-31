Leafing a legacy: Corruption accused Magashule to plant trees in Soweto

Ace Magashule recently visited the area during campaigning for by-elections and he promised to go back and donate the trees.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s corruption accused secretary-general will return to Soweto on Wednesday morning where he's expected to plant 100 trees.

It will be his first public appearance since the announcement that all ANC members facing criminal charges are expected to step down within 30 days or face suspension.

