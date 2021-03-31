'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that he was not going anywhere and that he would start consultations with former ANC leaders from 11 April.

Magashule, who was in Soweto on Wednesday to plant trees, also engaged with the members of the media and the community.

He told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.

Magashule, who was facing corruption charges for the Free State asbestos project, said that former ANC treasurer-general Matthews Phosa would be the first former leader that he'd engage.

He said that he was not stressed about the process: “Don’t worry, leave the ANC matters to the ANC. You can see that I am not stressed, I am still Ace Magashule, the secretary-general of the ANC.”

