Gauteng paid R501 million in medical negligence claims - AG Maluleke

Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said in all provinces, health and education were the two departments that can't budget properly and ended up overspending.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday said Gauteng paid R501 million in claims for medical negligence in 2019/20 even though only R2.6 million was budgeted for.

She has released the outcome of her department’s audits, which show that all provinces have been unable to budget for these claims.

The Western Cape has regressed from its previous audit because of one entity - the Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency - but the province was still leading with 70% of clean audits and the lowest irregular expenditure.

Kwazulu-Natal is leading with the highest irregular expenditure of R9.7 billion.

Gauteng underestimated its rate of medical negligence.

“The Gauteng Department of Health in the year that we audited had budgeted R2.6 million for medical negligence claims. They ended paying R501 million in the year, which then takes away from other aspects of the budget for that year and for the forthcoming year."

In the Free State, the Office of the Premier is among entities whose audits have improved.

