Four suspects wounded in shootout with police in Goodwood

CAPE TOWN - Four armed suspects have been wounded during a high-speed chase with police in Goodwood, in the Western Cape.

The SAPS flying squad spotted the suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle earlier on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the driver of the car sped off when they spotted the officers.

“After searching the area, they spotted the vehicle with five occupants. The driver of the vehicle sped off in an attempt to evade their arrest."

Rwexana said a shootout between police and the suspects played out.

“Four suspects were shot and wounded. They were transported to a hospital under police guard for treatment and the police confiscated two prohibited firearms with ammunition as well as the vehicle that was reported stolen in Muizenberg.

#sapsWC Five suspects arrested, two prohibited firearms, ammunition and a stolen vehicle confiscated in Goodwood by Western Cape #FlyingSquad following a high speed chase and shootout. Four suspects wounded. NPhttps://t.co/QSN6IdElYU pic.twitter.com/GkJUEGvuxk SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 31, 2021

#HighSpeedChase Officers followed up on information that the stolen car was seen in Goodwood, Cape Town earlier today. KB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2021

