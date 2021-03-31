Doctors, dentists reject HPCSA's decision to increase annual statutory fees

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has taken a decision to increase doctors' and dentists' fees by 15% for the current financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - A crisis is looming in South Africa's healthcare fraternity as doctors reject their proposed annual statutory fee increases.

But doctors have told Eyewitness News that they will not be paying any annual fees until the council re-evaluates its decision.

Unions met with the HPCSA on Tuesday, where no resolution was reached.

At the meeting, the unions made their position clear.

Dr Cedric Sihlangu said that it was simply unacceptable that during a global pandemic the council saw it fit to increase the annual fees for doctors and dentists,

"There'll be defiance of paying the statutory fees until such time that the council re-evaluates and revisits these fees."

Dr Nkateko Mnisi said that this would cause further financial strain to many of her colleagues who didn’t get annual salary increases last year.

"We're frontliners and also remember in public health we didn't get our 1% increase."

The South African Medical Association trade union has proposed that the council conduct professional conduct enquiries on virtual platforms as they were the biggest cost drivers in the sector.

