Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that last year’s irregular expenditure had come down from R66.9 billion to R54.3 billion but that was no reason to celebrate.

She said that 118 auditees or 31% didn't disclose their irregular expenditure.

Maluleke is presenting the audit outcomes of the last financial year.

She said that that number did not include Transnet, which had irregular expenditure of R56 billion and Eskom at R11 billion.

She said that public office bearers and officials still did business with the state even though that was outlawed in 2016.

"Supply chain management non-compliances end up in many instances as irregular expenditure and this year's irregular expenditure number that we're reporting on is R54.3 billion. It is less than last year's R66.9 billion, however, this is no reason to celebrate."

Material irregularities identified



By 28 February 2021, accounting officers and authorities of the selected auditees of 75 material irregularities were notified. They all related to non-compliance with legislation that resulted in a material financial loss. #AGreport pic.twitter.com/32JjWOG0Pb South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 31, 2021

