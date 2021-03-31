DA KZN wants Zandile Gumede removed from legislature

Zandile Gumede and 21 others face over 2000 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to an eThekwini municipality tender amounting to R320 million.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has on Wednesday called on the African National Congress (ANC) to remove former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature with immediate effect.

This follows a recent ANC NEC decision that all members facing corruption and other serious charges must step aside from roles linked to the party within 30 days.

However, ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal said they were still awaiting guidance from the party’s top six before acting against members facing criminal charges.

Gumede and 21 others face over 2,000 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to an eThekwini municipality tender amounting to R320 million.

The DA’s Christopher Pappas said it was an embarrassment to keep her on as a member of the provincial legislature.

“The DA has written to Dumisani Ntuli and Sihle Zikalala calling on them to do what is right and remove Gumede from her position in the legislature. This is to protect the integrity of the institution and ensure that the institution is above reproach.”

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Gumede was previously cleared by the party’s provincial integrity commission due to delays and multiple postponements in the case against her.

Ntombela said they were now looking at how best to implement the NEC decision in consultation with national office bearers.

