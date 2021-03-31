CT central line to be fully operational by end of year - Prasa's Ramatlakane

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said that it was critical to get trains running again on the line.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s board said that the central line would be fully operational by the end of the year.

"We want by the end of this year the major line to be up and running. We're getting into the fixing of it, we now have a limited service from Cape Town to Langa, And then from Langa going down to the squatting - there's about 8,000 people squatting on the line," Leonard Ramatlakane said.

He said that it was critical to get trains running again on the line.

Apart from relentless vandalism and theft, a section of the tracks is being occupied by informal settlers.

Thousands of people used to travel on the route every day before it had to be shut down.

