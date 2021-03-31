Govt's decision to increase numbers for religious gatherings welcomed

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that religious gatherings would be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors - an increase in numbers.

CAPE TOWN - Faith-based organisations have welcomed the president's move to allow more people to gather at places of worship during the Easter period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that religious gatherings would be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors - an increase in numbers.

Director of the Jesuit Institute, Russell Pollitt, said that many in the faith community were hoping that it would be full capacity but the reality was that we're living in a time where one needed to be cautious.

"We welcome the increase in numbers even though we're a little bit disappointed they didn't get full capacity but I think this is about a greater good than simply just the churches themselves. This is about the whole country."

He said that a number of churches had been implementing health measures, adding that people had to register to go to church.

"There's a record of the people who have registered, they have to sanitise, their temperaures are taken, the social distancing is very clearly marked on the benches or chairs and even down the aisles."

The South African Council of Churches said that religious leaders asked for half of the venue during discussions with government and now with the new figures, most churches would be comfortable with having 250 people indoors.

