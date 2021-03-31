Bellville Magistrates Court cleared of improper conduct in Altecia Kortje case

This follows claims that Altecia Kortje was turned away when she tried to apply for a protection order against her boyfriend and father of her children last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Magistrates Court has been cleared by the Office of the Public Protector of improper conduct or maladministration after not processing a protection order for a Cape Town mother.

This follows claims that Altecia Kortje was turned away when she tried to apply for the order against her boyfriend and father of her children last year.

The bodies of Kortje and her seven-year-old daughter were discovered a week after she approached the court.

Her boyfriend Ryan Smith was arrested for the murders in June last year.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services John Jeffrey had asked the Public Protector to investigate claims that Kortje was turned away by the court.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has addressed the media on the investigation.

“She left the court about an hour after her arrival without having completed and submitting the application form for further assistance.”

Gcalekea said they met with Kortje's family to discuss the findings.

“It was indeed a heart-breaking ordeal. It’s a family that has lost a daughter and a granddaughter because of gender-based violence. They are still living with the trauma of what happened, but they welcomed our visit.”

