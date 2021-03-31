Artists just as important as doctors & teachers - Artscape CEO Le Roux

Artscape Theatre CEO, Dr Marlene le Roux, said that artists were just as important as essential workers and that they needed support from the public now more than ever.

CAPE TOWN - Experts said that artists were just as important as doctors and teachers when it came to COVID-19 compensation.

Over the past year, thousands of people in the arts sector have been without a job and income due to the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the iconic Fugard Theatre had to shut it doors due to the pandemic.

Artscape Theatre CEO, Dr Marlene le Roux, said that artists needed support from the public now more than ever.

Le Roux said that artists were just as important as essential workers.

#Artists Experts say artists are just as important as doctors and teachers , when it comes to COVID-19 compensation. GLS pic.twitter.com/BemmhMWzV1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2021

She said that she could not see a South Africa without artists.

"Artists are just as important as doctors and teachers in our communities. If we lose the soul of our nation, we lose our humanity."

Le Roux said that artists should be part of the ecosystem of the economic sector.

"And if artists are not part of the ecosystem of the economics and not been given their rightful place in society as a profession, then we are losing the heart of our nation."

'NOW IS THE TIME'

Theatre experts have urged creative individuals to continue persevering and not to give up despite the failure to pay out COVID-19 relief.

#Artists Le Roux says the past year has been a difficult year for artists. GLS pic.twitter.com/ItzdZdObVn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2021

It has been a tough year for many artists across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Le Roux said that artists should approach theatres with their proposals to showcase their work.

She said that now was the time to be creative.

"It is now the time to knock on doors. It is now the time to drop your new script. It is now the chance for you to be a dancer to be in shape."

She said that the Artscape Theatre had decided to continue with its productions via streaming platforms.

"We've immediately turned this place around where in 2020 we multi-skilled our staff. We immediately did every single programme via streaming."

She urged artists to never give up and to continue with their love for the arts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.