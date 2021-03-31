20°C / 22°C
78 more COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections reported in SA

These fatalities have pushed our known death toll to 52,788.

A patient with COVID-19 breaths in oxygen in the resuscitation room of the COVID ward at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities have pushed our known death toll to 52,788.

The Health Department said that 756 infections were also picked up over that same period, taking South Africa's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,546,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with 1,473,000 people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, over 251,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far.

