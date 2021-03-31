78 more COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections reported in SA

These fatalities have pushed our known death toll to 52,788.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department said that 756 infections were also picked up over that same period, taking South Africa's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,546,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with 1,473,000 people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, over 251,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 546 735. In the last 24 hours, 78 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 52 788 deaths. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 473 588, representing a recovery rate of 95% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/cHGyMmJGZk Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 30, 2021

