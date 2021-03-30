Winde to argue against stricter Easter lockdown at top-level meeting

As the long weekend approaches, there's been fevered speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might opt to increase the lockdown level.

CAPE TOWN - The nation's premiers and the presidential advisory council are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and plans for the Easter weekend.

As the long weekend approaches, there's been fevered speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might opt to increase the lockdown level.

But the premier of the heavily tourism-dependent Western Cape believes that any move to higher levels of restriction would be a bad idea.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will be joining a meeting later on Tuesday comprising other premiers and the president's co-ordinating council. Top on the agenda is how to deal with the upcoming Easter weekend.

“We have always said we believe in data-led and evidence-led decision making,” Winde said

The most recent data showed that COVID-19 cases in the Cape Metro had declined by 20% and cases in rural districts had dropped by 26%.

Hospital beds were also more readily available.

Winde believed that this demonstrated the necessary capacity within the health system to deal with any potential upticks in numbers.

“The position of the Western Cape that I will be taking into that meeting is that we believe the regulatory framework we find ourselves in at the moment is adequate.”

Winde will be arguing against a possible move to higher lockdown levels, saying that would be a devastating blow to the tourism and hospitality economy, which is under immense pressure and needs this upcoming holiday period to recover.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.