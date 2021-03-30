Ongoing Karoo drought leaves farm workers hopeless

The stressful situation has led to two farmers taking their own lives in 2017 and 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A Beaufort West farm worker on Monday said that the impact of an ongoing drought in the Karoo had farmers on their knees.



Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, headed to the town on Monday to distribute 200 food and hygiene packs.



Besides drilling boreholes, the organisation has been supplying animal feed, food and paying transport costs for the past four years.

Dean Gous (67) works at a sheep farm.

He said that due to the water crisis, farmers could no longer sustain themselves and they were struggling to afford fodder, diesel and other expenses.

"There was a dryer period in the past, but not for this long. The main problem is cashflow and we can’t go to the bank anymore and you are sitting with farm workers that have to be paid. We haven’t had sufficient rain this rain season, so we have to carry this problem for well over a year."

The stressful situation has led to two farmers taking their own lives in 2017 and 2018.

Situated in a summer rainfall region, farmers wait in angst for the skies to open between November and March each year.

