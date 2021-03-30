WC Transport Dept set to spend R9.2bn in 2021/2022 financial year

The department is due to spend over R4 billion on infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department is planning to spend R9.2 billion during the 2021/22 financial year.

MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela tabled his budget vote in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament on Monday.

"This is a massive contribution to the economy and from an employment perspective, the projects put out by my department in the past financial year created over 7,500 jobs despite the fact this period coincided with the most extreme form of lockdown and most projects had to be shut down for at least part of that time.

The budget allocation represented an 8% increase on the adjusted budget for 2020/21.

