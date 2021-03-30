WC police investigate after two women found dead

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said an autopsy woukd be conducted to determine the young girls' cause of death.

CAPE TOWN — The body of a 17-year-old girl has been found near a farm in Groot Drakenstein.

The grim discovery was made at around 7 pm Monday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the young girl's cause of death.

"Groot Drakenstein police are investigating a death inquest case after a decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl was found."

Meanwhile, in Ravensmead, a murder probe is under way after the burnt body of a woman was found Tuesday morning.

“Police are following up on all leads in order to arrest the suspect or suspects responsible for this murder.

