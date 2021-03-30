WC farmers get boost after drone project added to Agri Dept's budget

The agriculture sector in the province has been a star performer economically, with bumper harvests in the past year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's farmers are set to get a boost from the skies in the years to come as the Agriculture Department allocates money to a specialised drone project.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer delivered his budget on Monday, with a sizeable chunk going to research and technology.

But issues of accessibility for smaller-scale farmers and safety concerns have weighed heavily on the sector.

The Western Cape Agriculture Department has R909 million to spend in the coming year.

The department's Agricultural Producer Support and Development programmes got the biggest allocation and more than R100 million would be earmarked to help small-scale farmers in the province.

There was also a large allocation to research and technology, including a high-tech drone programme.

"This is an excellent opportunity also to scan the environment to assist farmers with both their livestock and also with their orchards and give us a great indication of what's happening on your farm with digital technology."

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that R7.8 million had also been set aside for rural safety projects.

